MIAMI (WSVN) - A tragic incident early Wednesday morning has led to road closures on northbound Interstate 95 near downtown Miami, after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. when a car collided with a woman just before the Biscayne Boulevard exit. Following the collision, Miami Police Department officers shut down all lanes, causing extensive delays back toward US-1, from where I-95 begins.

Morning commuters on I-95 were diverted onto exit 18 on I-95, which leads to Southwest Eighth Street. Drivers who remained past the closure were forced to merge onto one left lane to get past the accident.

Law enforcement continued to back up the closure to the entrance of I-95 as drivers were forced onto Brickell Avenue from US-1 approaching the highway.

A witness said that the woman was on foot at the time of the incident, but this information has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle involved were visibly distressed, sitting on the roadside as authorities responded.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently at the scene to investigate how this all unfolded.

