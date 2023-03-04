NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after he was struck in the street in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 35th Avenue, Friday morning.

Police said the driver of a black pickup truck allegedly hit the pedestrian.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

