HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one person to the hospital after, officials said, they were struck by a vehicle in Homestead.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the reported hit-and-run just after 8:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the victim was hit in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street.

According to MFDR, the pedestrian was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in unknown condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.