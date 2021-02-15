Pedestrian airlifted after hit-and-run in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one person to the hospital after, police said, they were struck in Miami Gardens by a driver who fled the scene.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 207th Street, at around 7:45 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the victim’s injuries were so severe, they had to amputate the person’s leg.

The patient has been airlifted from the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

