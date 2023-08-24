MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted one person to the hospital after they were struck by a car in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along State Road 7, near Northwest 204th Street, Thursday afternoon.

The driver jumped a curb and came to a stop after hitting a palm tree and some parked cars.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson North Medical Center as a trauma alert. The patient’s condition is unknown.

