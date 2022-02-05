NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An event held in Northeast Miami-Dade paid tribute to Trayvon Martin on what would have been his 27th birthday.

Attorney Ben Crump and Martin’s family attended the annual Peace Walk and Peace Talk, organized by the Trayvon Martin Foundation, Saturday morning.

The walk took place at Ives Estates Park in the area of Northeast 16th Avenue, beginning at around 8 a.m.

Trayvon’s family, activists, and the community continued to call for change.

“We can’t give up. We’ve come too far to give up now, and so, I want to say happy birthday to Trayvon,” said Sybrina Fulton, Martin’s mother.

“We’re still going continue to fight, not only for Trayvon, but for your kids, for your family members, for your sons, for your daughters,” said Tracy Martin, his father. “It takes all of us to make this happen.”

Feb. 26 marks 10 years since the unarmed 17-year-old was shot and killed in Central Florida as he walked home from a convenience store wearing a gray hoodie.

His killer, George Zimmerman, a white neighborhood watch captain, thought the unarmed teen looked suspicious.

Zimmerman was found not guilty.

The Trayvon Martin Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose main purpose is to provide emotional and financial support to families who have lost a child to gun violence.

