SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Patients from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute participated in a weeklong, fun-packed getaway with friends who are experiencing similar health journeys.

On Monday, children were at the A.D Barnes Park in Southwest Miami-Dade, for the scavenger hunt as one of the activities as a part of the summer camp.

Children enjoyed a stress-free week of fun in a medically safe environment under the supervision of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers, Monday.

Several volunteer staff were former patients so they could easily relate to how campers felt.

“You go through a situation like, you’re sick and it’s really scary when you’re a kid, and knowing that you have all these other kids, it creates this community that makes you feel really safe,” said Jennifer Perez, Camp Counselor. “So it feels really good to be able to help make this new generation of patients, and campers feel connected, and supported in what they’re going through.”

The children are visiting places like Oleta River State Park, Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and activities at the campsite such as color wars, speed gaming, karaoke, trivia, a video game truck, a dance party and much more.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.