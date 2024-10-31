MIAMI (WSVN) - Several patients were evacuated from a South Florida hospital after a fire broke out.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived at HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, located at 3663 S. Miami Ave., Wednesday evening.

Officials said there were two small fires at the hospital’s fifth floor.

According to a 7News source, the fire was set intentionally.

Crews are now working to clear the smoke from the hospital so patients can re-enter the hospital.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.