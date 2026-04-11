SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Patients at Niklaus Children’s Hospital met with UFC fighters ahead of an upcoming event.

Alexandre Pantjoba and former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk played tic-tac-toe with patients.

The stars also donated toys and sat in on radio interviews inside the hospital’s Seacrest Studio.

The meeting comes as the UFC 327 match is set to kick off at the Kaseya center Saturday night.

The event is the fourth time that the Ultimate Fighting Championship has visited patients and their families at the hospital.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.