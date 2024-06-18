MIAMI (WSVN) - Futbol fun is underway for some very special children at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

Those patients at the children’s hospital are celebrating the Copa America.

Thee children learned about the teams, ate stadium-style snacks and made custom banners.

Some children and their families even scored tickets to the upcoming Argentina vs. Peru game at the Hard Rock Stadium.

WSVN and FOX Sports are your home for the 2024 Copa America.

Live coverage begins on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.