SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic chain of events sent a man to the hospital after, police said, he was hit by a truck while attempting to cross the Florida Turnpike near Bird Road, leading to lane closures and traffic backups in the middle of rush hour.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash, just before 4 p.m., Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim, a man in his 20s, is a psychiatric patient at Kendall Regional Medical Center, near Southwest 117th Avenue and Bird Road, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“There was a patient who was admitted in a psychiatric facility, became violent with the hospital staff and attempts to escape,” said MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Investigators said staffers asked an off-duty police officer who was at the hospital visiting someone to step in and help.

When the officer engaged with the patient, police said, the latter became violent.

“The officer then engages, the individual becomes violent with the officer, there’s a struggle that ensues, and that’s when he continues to get away,” said Zabaleta.

Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade shows what looks like law enforcement officers chasing after the patient, seen wearing a hospital gown.

Investigators said the man took off from the hospital, crossed Bird Road, approached the exit ramp toward the Turnpike and ran toward the southbound lanes.

“Unfortunately, there was a truck that was traveling southbound, strikes the pedestrian,” said Zabaleta.

As the driver of the truck attempted to avoid hitting the man, police said, a gray SUV hit the cargo load that was extending from the truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian back to Kendall Regional in stable condition.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene, just after 4:20 p.m. The SUV could be seen off the side of the highway with front end and windshield damage.

“[The driver of the SUV] was very shaken up a little bit. She’s here with her husband, but thankfully, she doesn’t have to be transported. She was not hurt,” said Zabaleta.

Witness Chaunce O’Connor said he pulled up to the aftermath.

“When I got here, I just saw the police trying to come through,” he said.

Southbound traffic was diverted onto Bird Road.

“I used my bicycle to stop traffic to get police to come through,” said O’Connor. “Then I came here and was thinking what else I could do until more officers arrived.”

At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to the Dolphin Expressway.

“We’re glad that [the patient] is alive. We’re glad that no other accidents occurred on the Turnpike,” said Zabaleta. “This could have been a lot more tragic.”

All southbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.

