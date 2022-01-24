SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic chain of events sent a man to the hospital after, police said, he was hit by a truck while attempting to cross the Florida Turnpike near Bird Road, leading to lane closures and traffic backups in the middle of rush hour.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash, just before 4 p.m., Monday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim, a man in his 20s, is a psychiatric patient at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators said the patient became violent with staff in front of the hospital, in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and Bird Road, and attempted to escape.

Staffers asked an off-duty police officer who was at the hospital visiting someone to step in and help. When the officer engaged with the patient, police said, the latter became violent.

Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade shows what looks like law enforcement officers chasing after the patient, seen wearing a hospital gown.

Investigators said the man took off from the hospital, crossed Bird Road, approached the exit ramp toward the Turnpike and ran toward the southbound lanes.

Police said a truck driver struck the pedestrian. As the driver of the truck attempted to avoid hitting the man, a gray SUV hit the cargo load that was extending from the truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian back to Kendall Regional in stable condition.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene, just after 4:20 p.m. The SUV could be seen off the side of the highway with front end and windshield damage.

Southbound traffic was diverted onto Bird Road. At one point, it was backed up all the way to the Dolphin Expressway. Northbound traffic was not affected.

All southbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.