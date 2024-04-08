NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated South Florida community of faith is mourning their pastor after he was stabbed to death, as the man accused in the crime faces a murder charge.

Police said Pastor Antwane Lenoir from Westview Baptist Church in Northwest Miami-Dade was murdered on church property, Saturday afternoon. He was 41 years old.

“He was a very nice man, and he would give you the shirt off his back,” said Yovonka Bryant, the victim’s cousin. “He was so generous and so kind to a lot of people.”

Investigators identified the suspect as 44-year-old James Dawkins.

“It’s crazy that you can be the helping to someone, and they end up turning on you,” said Bryant.

Byrant said her cousin had been helping Dawkins, allowing him to live inside the house of worship, located in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 133rd Street.

But for some reason, Bryant said, Lenoir decided to end that arrangement, and he went to the church with a locksmith to change the locks.

“And the guy got wind that he wouldn’t have anywhere else to go, so he actually showed up to the church, and I think things got to be heated between he and my cousin, and [Dawkins] ended up stabbing him,” said Bryant.

Police said Lenoir suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck and died in the church parking lot. Dawkins, who played the keyboard at Westview Baptist, was arrested on Sunday.

Monday morning, the suspect appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“He stabbed the victim in the neck,” said Glazer. “So, unprovoked, he just stabbed the victim multiple times and killed him.”

Lenoir was a husband, father of four and beloved member of this community.

Darryl Tomas said the pastor was like a brother to him.

“It’s just going to be a major major loss for this community,” he said. “Well loved, well liked, always out doing the best that he can possibly do for his family, for his community.”

While family and friends grieve a tremendous loss, the man accused of killing Lenoir remains locked up without bond.

“I hope that he someday has peace in his heart, and he comes to the realization of what he took away from us,” said Bryant.

Dawkins faces one count of first-degree murder.

