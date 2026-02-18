NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a pastor after, they said, he molested a teenage girl at a church in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old victim told deputies that she was targeted by Elco Vallier, a pastor at Theophilus Church Miami at 15201 NW 7th Ave.

Investigators said the victim told deputies that Vallier, 50, “fondled her buttocks, rubbed her thigh, and attempted to kiss her on several occasions, while on church grounds.”

In addition, detectives said, the teen’s mother reported reading inappropriate text messages that Vallier sent to her daughter.

Detectives with MDSO’s Special Victims Unit obtained an arrest warrant and, with assistance from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Vallier at his Loxahatchee home.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious conduct.

A representative from Theophilus Church Miami told 7News off camera they are declining to comment on Vallier’s charges at this time.

Authorities believe there may be more victims, so they urge anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact MDSO at 305-715-3300.

