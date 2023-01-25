MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail.

A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes.

Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her friend, Makyan Mercer, were arrested Tuesday for an unruly airport performance at Miami International Airport.

Mercer is accused of throwing a plastic sign at a Frontier ticket agent.

“The exact words the cops said was it split her nose open,” said Jerry, a witness, who shot video of the women’s dramatic detainment.

This happening after they were late to check in for their flight to Atlanta.

“I could feel the tension in the air rising,” Jerry said.

This is just one of a recent series of events of violent confrontations at MIA.

Last month, a passenger left her mark at an MIA gate, even hitting the gate agent with a monitor.

And back in 2021, there was an all-out concourse brawl after an officer pulled out his weapon.

Last week, a passenger was trying to open secured doors, and even opened up a fire extinguisher inside an Atlanta Airport.

Tuesday’s disruptive duo were eventually arrested and charged. They are now headed back home with quite a story to tell of their trip to Miami.

The pair have been banned from flying on Frontier.

