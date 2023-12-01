MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A TAP Air Portugal flight from Miami to Europe faced a mid-air scare compelling it to return to Miami International Airport after a cracked windshield was discovered.

Kathleen Leach, one of the passengers, shared her experience, emphasizing the calm demeanor of the flight crew during the incident.

Leach recalled the moment when, in mid-air near Bermuda, an announcement informed passengers of the decision to turn around due to the cracked windshield.

“I kept an eye on the flight attendants. They were not stressed or anything. They were very calm and kept everyone calm, so that made me feel good,” said Leach.

Videos from 7SkyForce showed the cracked windshield in the cockpit. While the turnaround caused inconvenience for passengers, many expressed relief that the incident was not any worse.

“I’m glad they actually turned around but I would have liked to not be up there for two hours and turned around another two hours back,” Lily Yard said.

Travelers had to deal with the headache of missing connecting flights.

For Robert Sidbck, his wife Sara, and their pets, who were all moving to Portugal, it has also been a little frustrating.

“Not fun, especially for them,” Sidbck said. “They hate traveling. That life.”

Passengers have been rebooked on a subsequent flight scheduled for 4:40 p.m. on Friday. The airline aims for a smooth departure without further complications.

Now, passengers are trying to make the best of a not so fun situation.

“Everyone’s in good spirits here, joking, ‘hey we made it,'” Sidbck said.

