MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported suspicious package on a JetBlue flight at Miami International Airport.

Jetblue flight #2892 was on the tarmac taxiing for New York City just before 9:00 p.m. Monday when a call of a suspicious package came in. Bomb squad was on the scene investigating.

144 Passengers were on board and the plane was moved to the penalty box.

According to the airport’s public information officer, one person was removed from the plane.

The flight was scheduled to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

It is unknown what led to the call or if anything was found.

