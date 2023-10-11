MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight from Israel Wednesday morning touched down in South Florida. The passengers who returned reacted to what it was like after being stuck near the war zone.

The plane packed with passengers from Tel Aviv arrived at around 8:45 a.m.

7News cameras captured the passengers who had smiles on their faces and waved as they made their way through Miami International Airport. But some passengers arrived with heavy hearts, devastated by the horrific crimes against innocent civilians, women and children back in Israel.

One man who was visiting family in a small community, roughly 20 minutes north of the Gaza Strip, spoke with 7News and described what it was like the day terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday.

“We can see the rockets overhead and we can see the Iron Dome taking care of the rockets,” Alan Rosenstock said. “It was just an awful experience for those people that got killed and those orphans now. The enemy is not an enemy that you’re normally used to. They are beasts, literally. To do what they did to innocent children, and women, and grandparents, it is horrific.”

Rosenstock also describe how as the war progressed, he saw more rockets that were deployed and heard bombings every couple of seconds.

“My family live in Canada and I didn’t want to be by myself at a time like this, but my heart goes out to all those families that lost such innocent life to such a violent, violent crime,” Rene Edery said.

7News was told that families who live in Israel plan to stay there. Many described their arrival to South Florida as a temporary situation as they said, with assurance, Israel was there to stay.

The passengers also express their gratitude as people continued to share their stories.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.