NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The engine of a northbound Tri-Rail train caught fire as it approached the Golden Glades Station in North Miami-Dade. All passengers on board were evacuated safely and unharmed by the flames.

The incident occurred on Thursday just after 10 p.m. when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze and were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The fire also affected the last southbound train from getting through which caused it to turn around back to the Hollywood Tri-Rail station.

A cellphone video captured the burning engine and a firefighter at the scene, highlighting the intensity of the situation.

According to a spokesperson from Tri-Rail, the train was the last northbound train of the night. Officials have reported that all passengers were able to board another train and continue their journey without any further disruptions.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

