Passengers at MIA react to travel restrictions amid coronavirus crisis

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - International travelers at Miami International Airport weighed in on the coronavirus crisis as new cases at home and abroad continued to increase, and President Donald Trump announced an expansion of travel restrictions to Asia and Europe.

The commander in chief and Vice President Mike Pence addressed the nation in a news conference held Saturday.

“We have some restrictions on some travel,” said Trump

“We are urging Americans to not travel to areas in Italy and areas in South Korea that are most affected by the coronavirus,” said Pence.

The new warning has put travelers on high alert.

7News cameras captured travelers at MIA wearing surgical masks and gloves.

Marvin and Marsha Gallow said they cut their vacation to Italy short once news of the virus spread.

“We just packed up and left today,” said Marvin.

The couple said that once they heard the virus hit the country, they immediately drove from Milan to Rome just to catch the first flight home.

“We were going to take trains and all that,” said Marvin. “We went and got a rental car and drove straight south for six hours.”

That move left the Gallows thousands of dollars in debt.

“We didn’t get any refund on our flight. We had to buy a new one to get home,” said Marsha.

But despite the growing travel fears, some passengers said that won’t stop them from flying.

“I have my hand sanitizer with me. I have my mask in my bag,” said Leslie Williams, who is traveling to Grand Cayman. “I watch what is happening around me, and I set to observe as much a possible what is happening so I react accordingly.”

“I don’t plan on going to China or anything like that, so I don’t care,” said Michelle Pletch, who is traveling to Canada. “If I’m going to get sick, I’m going to get sick.”

