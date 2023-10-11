MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Some people in South Florida are now heading home to Israel as they hope to help those in the war zone.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Israel, passengers at Miami International Airport faced tight security as they checked in for their El Al flight to Tel Aviv.

Many travelers, like Eliezer Raksin, were returning to their homeland.

“Just came here for the holidays … and now we’re going back home,” said Raksin, who moved to Israel five years ago and works as a bus driver there. He expressed his willingness to help, even potentially transporting soldiers to the border if needed.

Among those on the flight were David Shriki, a Hallandale Beach security guard and former member of the Israeli military, who intends to re-enlist to support his comrades.

“I’m trying to join my buddies in the military,” Shriki said. “Terrorism is very evil, you can see all in the videos. I just feel like I have to go there.”

While there were several others boarding the flight to Tel Aviv, most requested not to be shown on camera. The emotions ran deep as they departed, leaving behind a country grappling with profound pain and loss.

“Pray, pray is the only way you will get out of it,” Raksin said. “And the only reason that we’re strong at what happened to our family is because we believe that’s what God wanted, and we pray that it should never happen again.”

El Al was the only option for a flight out of Miami International Airport. For now, major airlines have suspended flights to Israel.

