MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a serious crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the wreck near Northwest 12th Avenue and 183rd Street, just before 3:20 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of a silver Nissan Altima traveling eastbound was making a U-turn on Northwest 12th Avenue when it collided with a black Nissan Altima traveling westbound.

Officials said they found victims trapped inside the mangled vehicles and rushed to get them out.

“We actually had a severe entrapment, with a potentially critical patient, so we were able to actually use our Jaws of Life and our technical crews to rescue the victims,” said MDFR Capt. Stephen Martell.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Air rescue transported a passenger of the silver Nissan Altima to a local hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

