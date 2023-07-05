SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash involving three vehicles in Southwest Miami-Dade has shut down a street for hours.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer captured the immediate aftermath of the wreck near Southwest 147th Avenue and 288th Street, just after 10:35 a.m., Wednesday.

According to authorities, the passenger of one of the vehicles involved died at the scene as a result of their injuries. The driver of the same vehicle was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where they are currently reported to be in stable condition.

The drivers of the remaining two vehicles, who were the sole occupants, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Details regarding the cause of the crash and the identities of those involved have not yet been disclosed.

Miami-Dade Police continue to gather further information in an attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

As of 3:30 p.m., the surrounding area remained closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.