MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A passenger on American Airlines Flight 920 jumped onto the wing of the plane as it was taxiing to its gate at Miami International Airport.

The flight was arriving from Cali, Colombia Wednesday evening when a man opened the door of the jet and jumped onto the wing as it approached the gate.

Once at the gate, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

No one was hurt, and all of the other passengers were deplaned as normal.

