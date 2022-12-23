SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man recorded himself unloading a firearm from inside a speeding luxury sports car on a South Florida highway, potentially putting people’s lives at risk, and the startling footage was posted to a man’s Instagram account.

The man in question was a passenger in a Lamborghini when he decided to pull out the firearm and start firing out the window along the Palmetto Expressway.

He popped multiple rounds into the air as they were headed down a highway.

Another video showed the driver of the Lamborghini as he reached speeds of 111 mph.

It is unclear exactly where this was, but it appeared it was during a night out partying for him and his friends.

They also shared videos of them at bars before and after firing the shots as Instagram stories.

7News on Friday showed the videos to people at Tropical Park.

“Oh, my gosh,” said area resident Victoria Rodriguez.

“Oh, he trippin’,” said area resident Dajon Clark.

“I think it’s very unsafe because anyone could have been driving on those streets,” said area resident Sebastian Prada.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen when you’re just randomly shooting a gun out the window,” said Rodriguez. “You could hit anyone, anything.”

“You’re not caring about nobody’s lives. Those bullets, they go somewhere,” said Clark.

Fortunately, as of Friday afternoon, there have been no reports of injuries.

The videos were shared on social media, early Friday morning.

“You can’t just do it for the ‘Gram, and it makes it OK,” said Rodriguez.

A spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol said they are aware of the incident, and they are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.