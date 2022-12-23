(WSVN) - A man recorded himself doing something dangerous that put people’s lives at risk. The reckless action was posted to this man’s Instagram account.

He was a passengers in a Lamborghini when he decided to pull out a gun and started firing out the window.

He shot multiple rounds into the air as they were headed down a highway.

It is unclear exactly where this was, but it appeared it was a night out partying for him and his friends.

They also shared video of them out at bars before and after firing the shots.

The video was shared on social media, Thursday night.

7News reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

