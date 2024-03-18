MIAMI (WSVN) - First responders worked to save a person’s life after, officials said, they fell off a charter boat and into the Miami River.

Cellphone video captured City of Miami Fire Rescue crews pulling the victim out of the water, Sunday afternoon..

“The area where this all took place is right as you’re approaching the Brickell Bridge,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “Obviously, since it’s St. Patrick’s Day, they had a lot of boating traffic.”

Officials said the incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. A group of people on the charter boat called 911 after they saw one of their passengers go overboard.

“She said that she saw [the passenger] fall over, and as they attempted to turn the boat around, they saw another boat that may have struck [the passenger],” said Carroll.

When paramedics arrived, officials said, witnesses pointed out where the passenger, who 7News has learned is in their mid-20s, fell.

Although the water was deep, rescue divers were able to find the person quickly and pull them out.

More cellphone video shows first responders immediately starting CPR.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

As of late Sunday night, it’s unknown whether or not anyone will face any charges.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.