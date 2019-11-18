Passenger dies on Carnival’s Horizon during cruise

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say an investigation is underway after a passenger died while the Carnival Horizon was returning to port in Miami.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed via email on Monday that the passenger died Friday. The cruise line says it is cooperating with the standard law enforcement investigation.

The name of the passenger and other details about the death haven’t been released.

The cruise line said it is continuing to provide support to the passenger’s family.

