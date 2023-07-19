MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after making a false bomb threat at Miami International Airport.

Rodrigo Prado Bernardi Martins, a 44-year-old male passenger, was taken into custody at Miami International Airport Tuesday evening following an incident at Gate D-28. Martins was traveling on American Airlines Flight 929 bound for Brazil when a dispute arose between him and an American Airlines gate agent.

According to witnesses, the gate agent informed Martins that he needed to check his carry-on luggage due to the lack of available overhead space in the cabin. An argument ensued between the two, during which Martins requested a lock to secure his luggage. The gate agent clarified that locks were not provided and reiterated the requirement to check all carry-on items. It was at this point that Martins allegedly made a statement to the agent, claiming that he had a bomb inside his carry-on.

Fearing the potential threat, the gate agent immediately contacted the police, leading to the prompt detainment of Martins by responding officers. Bomb threat protocols were subsequently implemented to ensure the safety of all individuals involved.

Following the arrest, an interview was conducted with Martins at the airport station, with the assistance of a CBP officer who provided translation services in Portuguese. Martins was read his Miranda rights by Officer Trillo, and he indicated understanding and verbally acknowledged his rights. Martins chose to waive his rights and proceeded to explain that he had conveyed to Stewart, in his limited English, that he did not have a bomb in his bag. Martins expressed uncertainty regarding the precise phrasing due to his language barrier. Nevertheless, he was informed of his arrest and subsequently transported to TGK.

Rodrigo Prado Bernardi Martins now faces charges related to making a false bomb threat and creating a disturbance during the altercation with the gate agent.

