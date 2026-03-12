MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say a man is now in custody after becoming unruly while boarding a Southwest flight at Miami International Airport.

According to police, the man started becoming disruptive while passengers were boarding the flight bound for Colorado, March 6.

Another passenger reportedly tried to calm the man down, leading to a verbal argument that then turned into a brawl.

Cellphone video captured the chaotic moments as the pair fell to the aisle during the fight.

The man, who was later identified as Marcial Martinez, was eventually restrained and taken into custody.

Officers say they could smell alcohol coming from Martinez’s breathe when they placed him in handcuffs.

Martinez faces charges for battery and disorderly intoxication.

