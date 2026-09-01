MIAMI (WSVN) - A passenger was arrested at Miami International Airport after authorities said he claimed to have a bomb while preparing to board a flight to Cuba.

According to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 33-year-old Yoel Guevara-Crespo was boarding American Airlines Flight 1319 from Miami to Camagüey, Cuba, on Monday morning.

An airline employee was asking Guevara-Crespo standard security questions about whether he had lithium batteries or incendiary devices in his luggage when he replied that he did not, but said he had a bomb, investigators said.

The employee told Guevara-Crespo he would not be allowed to fly and that a supervisor would be contacted.

According to the report, Guevara-Crespo then said he was joking.

A K-9 conducted a sweep of his luggage and found nothing suspicious, allowing the airline to resume normal operations, investigators said.

Guevara-Crespo was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces one count of making a false report about placing a bomb or explosive, a second-degree felony.

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