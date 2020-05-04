Party rental company donates face shields to Opa-Locka Police

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida party rental company made a generous donation aimed at protecting police officers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hightower Entertainment donated face shields to the Opa-Locka Police Department, Monday.

Anthony Hightower, the business’ CEO and owner, said he got a call from a dispatcher asking for help obtaining the personal protective equipment.

The company immediately placed an order.

“We want to give them something because they’re somebody’s father, they’re somebody’s son, somebody’s brother, somebody’s cousin, somebody’s uncle, that they are risking their lives,” said Hightower, “and the least Hightower Entertainment can do for them is to give back, give them back a free face shield mask so they can help protect themselves.”

The company had previously donated chairs for the elderly and disabled so they could sit down while they waited to go into a Bank of America as branches were maintaining social distancing.

