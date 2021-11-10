(WSVN) - Authorities want boaters to be aware of new rules that are set to go into effect next week in order to help protect manatees.

Starting Monday, large parts of Miami-Dade County’s coast will become slow speed, minimum wake zones.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as more manatees become present as they migrate to warmer waters during the winter.

“When the temperature drops, the manatees seek warmer waters. They can find that near power plants, so they enter the canals and they get closer to shore,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Ron Washington. “If you can see behind me, that’s what minimum wake looks like, and that goes for JetSkis and larger motor boats as well.”

Officials urge people to keep their distance if they see a manatee.

The slow speed rule will be in effect until April 30, 2022.

