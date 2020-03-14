Parts of Miami Beach shutting down, including beach from 7th to 10th streets and Lummus Park

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials have confirmed the city is in the process of shutting down a busy area of the beach and Lummus Park in an effort to minimize large gatherings.

In a series of tweets posted by Miami Beach Police, Saturday afternoon, officials detailed the closures that, they said, are being made to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

PUBLIC SAFETY MESSAGE: In an ongoing effort to reduce the spread of #COVID19 and minimize large group gatherings: 1. We will reopen Ocean Drive for north and southbound vehicle traffic (westbound turnouts at 8, 10 and 12Street). Parking will be eliminated on the east side. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 14, 2020

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said that spring break festivities are done in the city for 2020.

“To the extent anyone can declare spring break is over, it is over this year,” he said.

Police officers are clearing the beach from Seventh to 10th streets extending all the way to Collins Avenue.

They are also working on reopening Ocean Drive to vehicular traffic, with westbound turnouts at Eighth, 10th and 12th streets. Parking has been eliminated on the east side.

Police have also begun stopping the congregation of people at Lummus Park and will begin placing signage with health warnings about COVID-19.

Parking will not be allowed along Collins Avenue in the entertainment district. Officers will be enforcing this with barriers.

“It is important people understand what is happening in our city, because there are lots of cities, over 30 in Dade County and hundreds in Florida,” said Gelber. “We are an economic engine, and it’s important we lead the way on this.”

