MIAMI (WSVN) - Heads up for drivers who take the 836, detours are set to begin Monday night.

All eastbound lanes from Northwest 17th Avenue to 12th Avenue will be closed between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

For drivers headed westbound, up to three lanes from Northwest 42nd Avenue to 57th Avenue will be closed for bridge maintenance.

These closures will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night until Thursday.

