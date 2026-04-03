MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of people walked the streets of Miami to raise awareness for sexual assault and child abuse.

Lauren’s Kids is hosting its annual Walk in my Shoes event, and on Friday, it took place in Miami.

Participants took part in a five-mile walk to Moore Park.

It is all part of a month-long, 1,500-mile trek across the state of Florida, which began in Key West and will travel north to Tallahassee.

Now in its 11th year, the event aims to amplify survivors’ voices and take a step toward change.

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