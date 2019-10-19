Participants rappel ‘Over the Edge’ at Miami Children’s Initiative fundraiser

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Children’s Initiative threw a fundraiser in downtown Miami that had participants literally going over the edge.

“Over the Edge,” held Saturday at the JW Marriott Marquis, invited participants to rappel from the 19th floor of the hotel.

For those who confronted the challenge, they said the thrills — and butterflies in the stomach — were all for a good cause.

“Trying to catch my breath, trying to get it together. Never did this before all my life,” said Gaston Smith. “It was awesome, invigorating, a little scary, but we made it, and it’s worth it for the children.”

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also on hand at the event.

“It’s thrilling. I mean, you’re going over the edge right here in downtown Miami,” he said, “but it’s also thrilling because you’re doing it for a good cause, you know, supporting the kids of Liberty City.”

The charity is celebrating 10 years of serving the children and families in Liberty City with a weekend full of fun. Sunday’s event, called “Heroes of the City,” will be held at the same hotel.

