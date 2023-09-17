SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surfside celebrated creativity and community this weekend with an emphasis on environmental awareness.

The Plastic Fishing Festival was held on the beach behind Surfside Community Center, near Collins Avenue and 93rd Street, Sunday morning.

The event, which aligns with the global movement of International Coastal Cleanup Day, had volunteers making art out of litter found on the beach. They crafted their own plastic fish using bottles, bags and more.

Participants sent a message to keep South Florida beaches clean, especially now, since turtle nesting season runs until October.

