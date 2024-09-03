MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A partial scaffolding collapse at a building in Miami Beach has left one person dead, according to authorities.

Miami Beach Police and Miami Beach Fire responded to 5801 Collins Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, where they found two people affected by the collapse.

One patient was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Unit where they succumbed to their injuries.

The second person was treated on scene and is reported to be in stable condition.

Miami Beach Police are currently investigating the cause of the collapse. According to authorities, the building was undergoing renovations.

The deceased victim has not been identified.

Two northbound lanes of traffic on the 5800 block of Collins Avenue are closed.

Authorities are urging drivers to seek alternate routes.

