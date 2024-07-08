KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers using the Rickenbacker Causeway Flyover should prepare for traffic disruptions due to ongoing rehabilitation work.

As of 1 a.m. Monday morning, the westbound causeway to U.S. 1 will be closed. However, the ramp to Interstate 95 will remain open. This partial closure is expected to last until July 20.

From July 21, at 10 p.m., to August 3, at 6 a.m., the ramp from the westbound Rickenbacker Causeway to northbound I-95 will be closed, while the ramp to U.S. 1 will stay open.

In April, both ramps were closed, causing significant traffic issues for those trying to exit Key Biscayne.

Authorities advise drivers to plan accordingly and expect delays during these periods of closure.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.