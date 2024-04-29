MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport has announced a partial lane closure on its arrivals level to accommodate the construction of the Flamingo Parking Garage extension.

The closure, effective May 1, will reduce the arrivals level to three lanes from concourses G to J (Doors 20 to 33) until November. Dedicated taxi lanes will remain open, and hotel shuttles will now operate at the departures level.

Passengers and visitors are advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time when passing through this area.

Airport officials said the new 2,240-space, seven-level parking garage extension, scheduled for completion in summer 2026, will significantly increase parking capacity for passengers and employees.

Among its features, the new garage will offer 50 spaces for electric vehicle charging, energy-efficient LED lighting fixtures, and a Parksmart Silver Certification design, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency.

