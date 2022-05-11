SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A section of a South Florida park has gone up in smoke.

Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

A fire had burned through the dry brush near the soccer park.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The fire crew, along with tanker units from Miami-Dade Parks, worked to contain the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

