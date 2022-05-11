SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A section of a South Florida park has gone up in smoke.
Black smoke could be seen billowing into the air at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.
A fire had burned through the dry brush near the soccer park.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
The fire crew, along with tanker units from Miami-Dade Parks, worked to contain the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.