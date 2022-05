SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A section of a South Florida park has gone up in smoke.

Only in Dade shared a video of black smoke billowing into the air at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

Someone called for help and reported that the fire was burning near some horse stables.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.