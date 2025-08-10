PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at an apartment complex in Pinecrest woke up to a mangled mess caused when part of a building came crashing down overnight.

7News cameras captured pieces of wood and metal are on the ground at the Gardens of Pinecrest, located off Kendall Drive and Southwest 68th Court.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue crews and Pinecrest Police officers responded to the neighborhood at around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.

“We have a partial roof collapse — possible live wires exposed, negative on injuries, no fire, no smoke,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

It wasn’t a roof, but part of an awning that collapsed overnight.

“From all indications, this happened sometime in the middle of the night,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Rogelio Vandamas.

Residents who spoke with 7News off camera said the very loud collapse took place at around 2 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., while it was raining.

“We discovered that the facade to the exterior of the building had come down,” said Vandamas.

Officials with the Pinecrest Building Department showed up to the apartment community as well. They were there checking to make sure the rest of the building was safe after part of the awning crashed onto the grass below.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

“We’ve checked the roof; the roof integrity is intact. We’ve been inside the apartments, and there is no water leaks or any damage to the interior of the apartments,” said Vandamas. “Like I said, this is an exterior feature that’s bolted onto the actual structure, so we didn’t find any structural hazards for the residents at this time.”

However, the building inspector left a bright yellow sign by the mailboxes calling the building where the partial collapse happened “dangerous.” 7News has reached out to city officials for more information about what this means for the building’s residents.

