Parking lot robbery in Miami caught on camera

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have released a clue on camera after a man got robbed.

Surveillance video showed when the robber came up behind the victim and knocked him to the ground, as he was walking in a parking lot.

According to officials, the guy punched the victim multiple times and took off with his wallet.

The robbery happened around 2 a.m., Wednesday, along Northwest 29th Avenue, near Northwest Seventh Street in Miami.

If you have any information regarding the robbery, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

