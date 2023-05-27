SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy rains on Friday caused some areas in South Florida to flood. One parking lot in Southwest Miami-Dade was underwater.

“Yesterday was the worst and today was just like yesterday,” Joseph Russ said.

Cellphone video showed a waterspout off Islamorada.

Heavy rains also flooded a shopping plaza near Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue.

“I got to work at around 12, out of nowhere it started raining,” Jan Carlos Gomez said.

Gomez, who owns 7 Maravillas food truck, shot cellphone video from inside his bus where the water rose.

“Even the trash can was floating everywhere in the parking lot,” he said.

Gomez said that the rain slowed down his business a bit.

“Most of the people complain about the flooding,” Gomez said. “You can see the streets, it was pretty bad, so people don’t want to drive like that.”

The water made it tricky for drivers to get through, especially in some neighborhoods in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“You always see crazy drivers when it rains,” Russ said. “But everybody, they’ll be cautious. Everybody takes their time.”

But South Florida drivers know what to do to avoid any issues.

“Take my time. Take my time,” Russ said.

Fortunately, the water started to recede.

This type of flooding is something that people in the area are used to.

“If you see the Weather app, it says 50%, chances of raining, out of nowhere, 50% compared to 100%,” Gomez said.

Authorities Friday evening cancelled a flood watch that was issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

