SOUTH FLORIDA (WSVN) –– In light of the ongoing flooding, parking fees have been waived in Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami Beach, providing residents with essential relief during this challenging time.

Hollywood: Residents can park in city garages on a first-come, first-served basis. Available locations include the Garfield and Nebraska garages. Additionally, downtown Hollywood residents can use the Van Buren garage. All vehicles must be removed by tomorrow at 8 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale: All city garages are open without charge until 5 p.m. today, offering residents a safe place to park their vehicles away from flood-prone streets.

Miami Beach: Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in flood-prone areas. Residents can park at the 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue garage, as well as the 42nd Street and Royal Palm Avenue garage.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these free parking options to protect their vehicles from the flooding. Please note the specified times for each location and ensure vehicles are moved accordingly. Stay safe and monitor local updates for further information.

