VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium is set to close on Sunday, marking the end of an era for the decades-old marine park.

Located on Virginia Key, the Seaquarium opened in 1955, before Disney World, and had become a staple in Miami.

Parkgoers say the park’s famous animal shows, including Flipper and killer whale Lolita and Hugo, made them return to the park.

Now, facing bankruptcy, the park will sell its lease for $22.5M to a developer to transform it into a new waterfront destination that will have a marina, retail, restaurants, and an accredited aquarium without marine animals.

Ahead of the Sunday closure, and despite its recent controversy, parkgoers said they are sad to see it go.

“We come all the time and I’m very sad to see it going,” said a woman. “He came–his family is from Cuba–so his family would come…”

“When I was a kid, around the 1970s,” said a man.

Despite the gloomy weather on Friday afternoon, guests still passed by to say goodbye.

“Oh God, that’s very unfortunate. We got to see the sea lions and dolphins show. It’s very sad,” said a woman.

“We’ve come here since he was born,” said a man.

“Yeah, for over 20 years,” said a young man.

Over the years, the park faced scrutiny for its animal care practices. Protesters would line up outside the park to call for the release of animals like Lolita before she died in 2023.

“Over 250 marine animals have died since this park opened, so today is a funeral,” said a protester in a recent protest.

A federal inspection at the time of the whale’s death cited animal, staffing, and park condition issues.

But others say the park was a landmark.

“It’s a beautiful park. It looks like it is in great condition. It’s very sad to see it go,” said a man.

As for the marine animals, the company that owns the seaquarium said they have other parks where the sea lions and dolphins are expected to be transferred to.

