Park designed to help people with disabilities to be built in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders have announced a start date for the construction of a new beachfront park in Miami Beach designed to help people with disabilities.

The Sabrina Cohen Foundation teamed up with local leaders to provide details on the new Adaptive Oceanside Park and Recreation Center, Friday morning.

Officials said construction is set to start in the summer.

The new observation deck and park will make it easier to get to the beach for those with and without disabilities. It will feature an adaptive playground, fitness area, relaxation space, butterfly garden and permanent access to the beach.

“Residents of all abilities, including those in wheelchairs, are finally going to have a permanent way to enjoy our beaches,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.

