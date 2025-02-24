MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Parishioners are gathering in Miami Shores to offer prayers for Pope Francis who remains in critical condition in a hospital in Rome.

Dozens showed up to St. Martha’s Catholic Church to hear Archbishop Thomas Wenski lead a special mass for the pontiff.

Wenski said he is praying for the health and well-being of Francis.

“Sickness is a type of crisis for anyone and so we want to support him with our prayers so that he can be strengthened in his faith,” he said. “Whichever way it goes, it is in God’s hands. But whichever way it goes, we want to accompany him with our prayers.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Vatican said Francis showed slight signs of improvement in lab tests and that the slight kidney insufficiency detected on Sunday was no longer of concern.

The Vatican added that Francis even received the eucharist in the morning and resumed some work, despite still receiving supplemental oxygen.

Parishioners at St. Martha’s told 7News that they are praying for him.

“We pray every day for him and then when this happens, the more that we are praying for him,” said Dina Asesor.

Francis was first admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Feb. 14 after bronchitis turned into double pneumonia and led to a complex lung infection.

Over the weekend, videos posted to social media showed many people praying outside of his hospital window.

In a social media post on Sunday, Francis shared a thankful message that read: I have recently received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children. Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!

This hospitalization is Francis’ longest stay as pope.

Wenski provided words of encouragement for parishioners during this tough time for the Catholic Church.

“Faith tells us that if he gets better and goes back to work, that’s a win. But if he goes home to the Lord, that’s also a win,” he said.

Doctors said the pope’s condition is touch-and-go due to his elderly age and pre-existing lung conditions.

The Vatican is expected to provide another update on the pope’s health in the coming hours.

